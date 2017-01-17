Russia adoption law discriminatory: European court

Summary
The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that Russia's policy of refusing to allow Americans to adopt Russian children, solely because of their nationality, was discriminatory.
Russia halted the procedures with legislation in January 2013 that prohibited Americans from adopting Russian children.
The court noted a 2012 accord between the two countries that provides guarantees against mistreatment and that allows international adoptions only when placing a child with a Russian family is not possible.
