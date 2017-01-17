Trump wants 'great relationship' with Merkel: advisor

Anthony Scaramucci, a hedge-fund investor who is representing the Trump team at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said the next U.S. president was a "man of peace" who "recognizes the importance of the long-term alliances that we've got with Europe".



But he acknowledged that Trump is also seeking to build bridges with Russian President Vladimir Putin, moving on from hostilities over the war in Syria, Ukraine and allegations of state-sponsored cyberattacks.



Trump unleashed a volley of attacks on Europe in a hard-hitting interview with two European newspapers Sunday, branding NATO "obsolete" and saying more countries would leave the European Union after Britain.

...