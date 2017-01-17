Norway says Breivik treated 'humanely and respectfully'

Norway told judges Tuesday it was treating mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik in prison "humanely and respectfully" in its appeals case against having violated his human rights.



The state wants the appeals court to overturn the lower court's ruling in April, which stunned observers and upset the survivors and families of the victims of Breivik's July 2011 twin attacks that left 77 people dead.



Breivik, now 37, was found guilty of the bloodiest attack on Norwegian soil since World War II and sentenced in 2012 to 21 years in prison, which can be extended indefinitely as long as he is considered a threat.



The six-day hearing concludes Wednesday when Breivik's lawyer presents his final arguments.

...