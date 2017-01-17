Britain to leave EU's single market, says May

Britain will leave the EU's single market when it exits the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday, putting an end to speculation that London might try to seek a "soft Brexit".



The Brexit talks, expected to be one of the most complicated negotiations in post-World War Two European history, could decide the fate of her premiership, the United Kingdom and the future shape of the European Union that Britain leaves behind.



U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has said that Brexit will turn out to be a great thing and the other countries would follow Britain out of the European Union. He promised to strike a swift bilateral trade deal with the United Kingdom.

