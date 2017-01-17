Ivory Coast gendarmes fire into the air in several cities



Gendarmes fired shots into the air inside their camps in the Ivory Coast cities of Daloa, Man and the capital Yamoussoukro Tuesday, witnesses said, raising fears of renewed unrest just as it seemed the government had settled a mutiny in the army.



It was not immediately clear why the gendarmes were shooting, but the incidents came just hours after the government began paying bonuses to soldiers who had staged a two-day mutiny this month.



Negotiators for the mutineers say that, among other promises, the government agreed to pay bonuses of 12 million CFA francs ($19,500) each to about 8,400 soldiers, beginning with an installment of 5 million.

