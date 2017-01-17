No voter ID, no sex, urges Kenyan MP

A Kenyan opposition MP has urged fellow women to impose a sex boycott until their men register to vote in August's general election.



Mishi Mboko, who is married, said women should withhold sex until their menfolk present their credentials in the form of a valid voter ID card.



Kenyan authorities estimate some four to six million voters have yet to register, crucial numbers that could swing the result.



In 2009 Kenyan women launched a week-long sex strike in order to protest infighting in the then unity government and force political leaders to work together for the common good.

...