Vatican orders Knights of Malta to cooperate with papal inquiry

The Vatican demanded Tuesday that the leaders of the Knights of Malta, a worldwide Catholic chivalric and charity group, cooperate with an inquiry into alleged irregularities ordered by Pope Francis.



In the latest salvo of a battle of wills between the heads of two of the world's oldest institutions, a Vatican statement also rejected what it said was an attempt by the Rome-based Knights to discredit members of a papal commission of inquiry.



That was a clear rebuttal of statements and letters by the Knights' top official, Grand Master Matthew Festing. He has denounced the papal commission as intervention in the order's sovereign affairs, accused members having a conflict of interest, and has set up his own internal commission.

