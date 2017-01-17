Germany must not bow to Trump threats, Merkel ally says

Germany cannot afford to give in to intimidation and threats of protectionism from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, and to do so even once would invite repeated bullying, a key conservative ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.



Trump warned German car companies that he would impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to the U.S. market, in a newspaper interview published on Monday .



Merkel told German industry leaders on Monday that she would remain committed to free trade, in an indirect rebuttal to Trump's comments about border taxes on car imports.

...