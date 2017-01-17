Brazil police fire rubber bullets as inmates hold jail

Brazilian police fired rubber bullets Tuesday at inmates who have taken over a jail where dozens were massacred over the weekend in the latest in a string of prison riots.



A total of 26 prisoners were killed in Alcacuz -- many of them beheaded -- during a violent riot that broke out late Saturday, according to officials.



Police said they had stormed the prison and ended the violence on Sunday morning, but AFP reporters outside the prison said numerous prisoners were still loose within the complex.



Gruesome violence at a prison in the northwestern city of Manaus killed about 60 inmates on January 1 .



Authorities said prisoners rioted early Monday at jails in the Raimundo Nonato prison, also in Natal, and the Dutra Ladeira jail in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte.

...