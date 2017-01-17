Venezuela's President: Trump won't be worse than Obama

President-elect Donald Trump has received a backhanded compliment from the United States' arch nemesis in Latin America.



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Monday night that he is keeping an open mind about Trump and hopes to maintain respectful relations with the incoming Republican administration.



During the campaign, Trump denounced "oppression" in Venezuela and accused Maduro of running the oil economy into the ground.



Trump has yet to comment on how he'll handle Venezuela, but many in the opposition are hoping he'll harden the U.S. stance.

