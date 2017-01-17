Sluggish world growth derailing UN plan to end poverty

The world economy has not yet emerged from a period of slow growth, a trend that threatens to derail an ambitious U.N. plan to end extreme poverty by 2030, a U.N. report said Tuesday.



The world economy expanded by just 2.2 percent in 2016 – the slowest rate of growth since the 2009 recession – and is projected to grow by 2.7 percent in 2017 and 2.9 percent in 2018, according to the World Economic Situation and Prospects report.



The U.N.'s 48 designated least developed countries, most of which are in Africa, are expected to grow by 5.2 percent in 2017 and 5.5 percent in 2018, well below the target of seven percent needed to make a dent in poverty.

...