In this photo taken on Monday, April 11, 2016, a radiation warning sign is placed near the check-point 'Maidan' of the state radiation ecology reserve inside the 30 km exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, some 370 km ( 231 miles) south-east of Minsk, Belarus. The sign is placed in two kilometres distance of Nikolai Chubenok farm. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)