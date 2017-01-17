US, EU make final plea for free trade deal

With the anti-globalization wave impacting major elections, including that of US President-elect Donald Trump, the United States and European Union made a final plea on Tuesday to conclude a trans-Atlantic free trade deal.



Just three days away from Trump's inauguration, and on the same day British Prime Minister Theresa May unveiled her Brexit blueprint, Washington and Brussels issued a joint report to sell the benefits of the massive trade pact that just needs the political will to conclude.



The sides have held 15 negotiating rounds in the effort to reduce tariff and regulatory barriers to trade and investment between the two economies.

...