Presidential duel with Macron would be 'a dream,' says Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said Tuesday she would relish a duel for the presidency with former economy minister Emmanuel Macron, as polls show the rising star closing in on the front-runners.



Most polls show National Front leader Le Pen – who wants to exit the eurozone and hold an election on France's membership of the EU – going through to the May runoff, along with conservative candidate Francois Fillon.



Macron, a former Rothschild banker who served two years as economy minister under President Francois Hollande, styles himself as a third-way candidate who supersedes France's entrenched left-right divide.



An Elabe poll of 995 people conducted in early January showed Macron pipping Le Pen for an election run-off spot in two of eight scenarios tested by pollsters.

