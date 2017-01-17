Canada's Trudeau questioned in ethics probe over Bahamas holiday

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday he has been questioned by the country's ethics watchdog in an unprecedented probe into a Bahamian holiday he took with the Aga Khan.



The investigation into the vacation over the New Year's holiday could hurt Trudeau, who came to power in 2015 promising accountability and transparency in government.



Trudeau did not elaborate on the discussion with Dawson.



A poll released on Tuesday by Nanos Research showed that Trudeau has fallen to a 12-month low when it came to whom voters preferred as prime minister.

