Britain to leave EU market as May sets ‘hard Brexit’ course

Britain will quit the EU single market when it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday in a decisive speech that set a course for a clean break with the world's largest trading bloc.



May promised to seek the greatest possible access to European markets but said Britain would aim to establish its own free trade deals with countries far beyond Europe, and impose limits on immigration from the continent.



May said she wanted the terms of Britain's exit to be agreed within those two years, with new rules implemented gradually where necessary.



She hinted that Britain could use tax breaks to fight back to keep businesses if the EU insisted on punitive tariffs.



Just as May was setting out her pitch, her finance minister, Philip Hammond, told Parliament Britain could get tough if a comprehensive trade agreement with the EU was not forthcoming.

