Philippine police murdered SKorean businessman: authorities

The killing is the latest in a long series of criminal acts by members of the Philippine police force, regarded as one of the nation's most corrupt institutions, and has fuelled concerns about its role enforcing President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly crime war.



The man disappeared from his home in the northern city of Angeles in October last year, and his wife initially paid a ransom of five million pesos ($100,000), national police spokesman Dionardo Carlos told AFP.



Ricky Santa Isabel, one of the officers accused of going to Ji's house and abducting him, surrendered this week, according to Carlos, the police spokesman.



The abductors demanded from Ji's wife a ransom of eight million pesos on October 30, 12 days after he was killed, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper, which first reported the news.

