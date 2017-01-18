Seoul court considers arrest of Samsung de facto head

A South Korean court is considering whether to approve the arrest of Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong, one of the country's wealthiest business leaders, on charges of bribery and other offenses.



If Lee's arrest is approved, prosecutors can detain him for up to 21 days before formally charging him, said the court's spokesman Shin Jae-hwan.



Prosecutors requested Lee's arrest for allegedly bribing Park and a confidante of hers, Choi Soon-sil, who is on trial for meddling in state affairs.



Prosecutors plan to summon Park, who is awaiting a court's decision on whether to uphold her impeachment, to question her about the bribery allegations.

...