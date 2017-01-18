Czech man accused of AIDS offense held in Thailand

Police acted on a notice issued by Interpol on behalf of a Czech court seeking help in arresting Pfeifer, who faces charges of battery, sexual abuse, spreading disease and distributing pornography, Krisana said.



The Interpol notice alleges that Pfeifer was informed in 2013 that he suffered from AIDS, but that he went on to have unprotected intercourse with many men in the Czech Republic over the next two years before fleeing for Thailand.



Krisana said there haven't been any complaints against Pfeifer in Thailand but that police are looking into this in more detail.

