Disabled refugees 'overlooked' in Greece: Human Rights Watch

Disabled refugees and migrants are not properly identified in Greece and have poor access to basic services such as toilets, showers, food and medical care, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on Wednesday.



About 60,000 refugees and migrants live in formal and makeshift camps in Greece and Human Rights Watch said conditions there were "deplorable and volatile".



Disabled refugees face varying hurdles, it found.



The report, based on interviews with 40 refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants across Greece, said rushed registration procedures meant many disabled were not identified properly.

