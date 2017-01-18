Security issues sow divisions as Cyprus talks resume

A source involved in two days of consultations in Geneva between Greek, Turkish and British technocrats said security was a very difficult issue, adding it might be "too ambitious" to assume a deal on settling security issues as part of establishing a two-state federation was in sight.



The Greek side seeks abolition of the guarantor system, accusing Turkey of abusing it through its 1974 invasion and the stationing of some 30,000 Turkish troops in the north.



Erdogan last week accused Greece of "fleeing" the Geneva talks and said Turkey should retain troops on the island.



But he has left open the possibility of reverting to initial levels, as defined in the 1960 treaty, of 950 Greek and 650 Turkish troops.

