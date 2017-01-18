Angry gendarmes shut down Ivory Coast's main port

Paramilitary gendarmes firing in the air sealed off access to Ivory Coast's main port Wednesday, forcing companies including cocoa exporters to close down, as weeks of unrest in the security forces showed no signs of easing.



Ivory Coast has emerged from a 2002-2011 political crisis and civil war as one of the world's fastest-growing economies but the violence, which began with an army mutiny nearly two weeks ago, has hit its image as a post-conflict success story.



The gendarmes – a police force under the authority of the defense ministry – poured out of their base at the port in the commercial capital Abidjan on Wednesday morning.



The government started making promised bonus payments to disgruntled soldiers this week in line with an agreement to end the mutiny that began earlier this month, although the payments have angered rival factions and triggered copycat demands.

...