First freight train from China to Britain arrives in London

The first China-to-Britain freight train arrived in London on Wednesday after a 7,500-mile journey, marking a milestone in China's push to build commercial links across Europe and Asia.



The consignment would have taken nearly twice as long to reach Britain by sea.



Carsten Pottharst, managing director of Switzerland-based InterRail Group, the train's operator, said he hoped there would be more such runs between China and Britain.



Prime Minister Theresa May has said the relationship with China remains "golden" as she seeks to bring in billions of dollars in Chinese investment as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.

