EU leaders welcome Brexit clarity, Merkel says EU united ahead of talks

EU leaders Wednesday welcomed clarity from Britain over what it wants from Brexit talks, with Germany's Angela Merkel promising a united front in what will be "very intensive" negotiations.



Responding to Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Tuesday that made clear that Britain would quit the European Union's single market, Merkel welcomed the fact that London had accepted that the free movement of EU citizens was not something it could opt out of without losing other EU rights.



Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said he feared the two-year negotiation period which will begin when Britain launches Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty may not be enough.

