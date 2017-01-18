Earth breaks heat record in 2016 for third year in a row

Last year, the Earth sweltered under the hottest temperatures in modern times for the third year in a row, U.S. scientists said Wednesday, raising new concerns about the quickening pace of climate change.



The global average temperature last year was 1.69 Fahrenheit (0.94 Celsius) above the 20th century average, and 0.07 degrees F (0.04 C) warmer than in 2015, the last record-setting year.



All of North America was the warmest since records began in 1910, breaking that region's last record set in 1998 .



Europe and Asia each saw their third hottest years on record, while Australia marked its fourth warmest year since records began more than a century ago.



Dehloran, Iran hit 127 F (53 C) on July 22, a new national record.



In the Arctic, average annual sea ice extent was approximately 3.92 million square miles (10.2 million square kilometers), the smallest annual average in the record, NOAA said.

...