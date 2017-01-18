Outrage over German populist's call to end Nazi guilt

A leading member of German right-wing populist party AfD sparked an outcry Wednesday by criticizing the Holocaust memorial in Berlin and calling for the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past.



Bjoern Hoecke's comments also exposed a damaging split in the anti-immigration party, just months before Germany heads to the polls.



Germany's Central Council of Jews also lashed out, accusing the politician of trampling on six million Jewish Holocaust victims murdered by the Nazis.



The party, which disputes the place of Islam in Germany, is polling nationwide at around 12 to 15 percent ahead of general elections.

...