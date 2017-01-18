Western Sahara's Polisario urges EU to seize disputed cargo on tanker

Western Sahara's Polisario independence movement says it will ask EU and French authorities to seize a cargo that was loaded onto a tanker this month in the Moroccan-controlled part of the disputed desert territory.



The case could break new legal ground in the long-running conflict over Western Sahara, where Polisario has declared an independent state, but which has been claimed by Morocco as part of its kingdom.



Mhamed Khadad, Polisario's secretary for foreign affairs, said the shipment violated a ruling from the European Court of Justice last month that, for the purposes of two trade deals between the European Union and Morocco, said the territory of the latter did not include Western Sahara.

...