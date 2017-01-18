Obama holds farewell press conference

U.S. President Barack Obama will give his final presidential press conference Wednesday, a traditionally mild-mannered ritual given fresh political weight by the rocky handover to Donald Trump.



Obama has given over 150 news conferences since becoming head of state eight years ago.



Still, Obama's words will be carefully scrutinized, no more so than by the 70-year-old president-elect, who has proven quick to retaliate at any slight.



Obama's outgoing press secretary, Josh Earnest, used his final briefing Tuesday to defend opening the White House doors to the press, saying harsh questioning had held the administration to account and made Obama a better president.



On Wednesday, Obama pardoned 64 people and commuted the sentences of 209 others – including 29-year-old Manning, who will now be released in May – in one of his final acts as president.

...