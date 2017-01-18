Denver starts work on allowing pot in public, a first in US

Denver is starting work Wednesday on becoming the first city in the nation to allow marijuana clubs and public pot use in places such as coffee shops, yoga studios and art galleries.



A workgroup made up of Denver business owners, city pot regulators and marijuana opponents starts work on suggesting regulations in the afternoon.



Rachel O'Bryan said she's concerned that businesses won't be able to safeguard against intoxicated patrons driving home.



The measure does not allow participating businesses to sell pot, so they won't have any control over what people are consuming.



The pot-club bill has bipartisan support but uncertain prospects, especially as Colorado and other legal pot states await word on whether Donald Trump's administration will tolerate pot businesses in states flouting federal drug law.

