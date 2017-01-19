Inaugural speech is Trump’s time to rise to the moment

Tradition suggests it's time for Donald Trump to set aside the say-anything speaking style and rise to the inaugural moment.



But bucking tradition, or ignoring it altogether, is what got Trump to his inaugural moment.



How Trump tends to that balancing act, in both style and content, will be a telling launch for his presidency.



Trump seems to get that.



He's spoken admiringly in recent weeks about the speeches of past presidents Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy, and is said to be deeply involved in preparing his address.



The inaugural address, by contrast, needs to be "an inherently aspirational speech," said Michael Gerson, who wrote speeches for President George W. Bush and is a frequent Trump critic.



Trump does go into the speech with the benefit of low expectations: His off-the-cuff and often inflammatory style has long been a big part of his appeal.



Beyond Friday, there is the larger question of how Trump will adjust his speaking style over the next four years.

...