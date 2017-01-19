Former President George H.W. Bush and wife hospitalized

Bush was stable and resting comfortably at Houston Methodist Hospital, McGrath said.



Bush was first admitted to the hospital Saturday for shortness of breath.



It was there that George Bush began his political career, representing Houston for two terms in Congress in the late 1960s and early 1970s.



Last summer, Bush led a group of 40 wounded warriors on a fishing trip at the helm of his speedboat, three days after his 92nd birthday celebration.



Bush's office announced earlier this month that the couple would not attend Donald Trump's inauguration because of the former president's age and health.



George W. Bush was elected president in 2000 and served two terms.



Only one other U.S. president, John Adams, had a son who also became president.

