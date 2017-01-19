Arrests as Vietnam breaks up anti-China rally

Vietnamese police Thursday scuffled with activists marking the 1974 Chinese invasion of a disputed island chain as they arrested several people and dispersed journalists.



Though Hanoi and Beijing routinely trade barbs over contested territory in the South China Sea, Vietnam often breaks up anti-China protests to avoid stoking anger from regional powerhouse China.



China has controlled the islands since invading them shortly after U.S.-backed Vietnamese soldiers withdrew in 1974 .



In 2014 China moved a controversial oil rig into contested territory, prompting deadly riots in Vietnam.

...