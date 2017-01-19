Trump Treasury nominee Mnuchin to defend banking record to senators

President-elect Donald Trump's choice for Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, will defend his banking record in the aftermath of the financial crisis Thursday and sell senators on why he should be given stewardship of the U.S. financial system.



Mnuchin will also face questioning on how he will manage Trump's tax and spending plans, which could significantly increase the U.S. deficit, fuel inflation and further boost the dollar's value.



Mnuchin is expected to get strong support from Republican senators, several of whom have lauded his business and investment experience.



Republicans in Congress are keen to work with Mnuchin to pull together a Trump administration plan to cut business taxes and finance increased infrastructure spending.

