Samsung chief staves off arrest, but prosecutor keeps chasing

A South Korean court Thursday dismissed an arrest warrant against the head of Samsung Group, the country's largest conglomerate, amid a graft scandal that has led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.



But the reprieve for Jay Y. Lee, 48, may only be temporary, as the special prosecutor's office said it would pursue the case.



Lee Jung-jae, a lawyer and former prosecutor, said he didn't think the special prosecutor would push for Lee's detention again.



Making its case for an arrest warrant Monday, the special prosecutor's office accused Lee of paying bribes totaling 43 billion won ($36.70 million) to organisations linked to Choi to secure the 2015 merger of Samsung C&T Corp and Cheil Industries Inc.



The special prosecutor's office said Tuesday it had evidence that Park and Choi shared profits gained through bribery payments, but did not elaborate.

