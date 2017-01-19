Malaysian PM tells Myanmar to "stop the killing" of Rohingya, as Muslims meet

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak called on Myanmar Thursday to stop all discrimination and attacks on Rohingya Muslims, and urged the world's Islamic countries to act to end an unfolding "humanitarian tragedy".



Malaysia has spoken out strongly against mostly Buddhist Myanmar over its treatment of its Rohingya minority, especially since October, when security forces launched a crackdown in the north of Rakhine State on the Bangladesh border, where many Rohingya live.



At least 86 people have been killed and an estimated 66,000 have fled into Bangladesh since nine Myanmar policemen were killed on Oct. 9 in attacks on border posts the Myanmar government blamed on Rohingya supported by foreign militants.



Rohingya have faced discrimination in Myanmar for generations.



About 56,000 Rohingya live in Malaysia having fled and unrest and persecution in Myanmar.



Malaysia's top counter-terrorism official has said Myanmar faces a growing danger of attacks by foreign militants in support of Rohingyas.

