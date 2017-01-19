Ukrainian president calls for global response to Russian threat

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called for a worldwide effort to counter the threat of Russian cyber warfare and urged the United States to "be great again" by demonstrating leadership on issues such as global security.



U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to improve ties with the Kremlin and open admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin has put Ukraine, whose Crimea region was annexed by Russia in 2014, under the spotlight.



Poroshenko said joint global efforts were needed to halt Russian aggression, both military and cyber:



The Kremlin has denied any involvement in cyber attacks on Ukraine ..



Poroshenko is also confident of getting Crimea back from Russia, which denies sending troops or military equipment into Ukraine.

