Thai Airways to probe Rolls-Royce corruption

Thailand's flagship airline Thursday said it had launched a probe into revelations that Rolls-Royce paid millions of dollars in bribes to win contracts, including to airline employees and government officials.



After its largest ever graft probe, Britain's Serious Fraud Office found Rolls Royce paid massive bribes over three decades to win contracts in Indonesia, Thailand, India, Russia, Nigeria, China and Malaysia.



In Thailand investigators found some $36 million in bribes and incentives were paid between 1991 and 2005 to intermediaries -- including "agents of the State of Thailand and employees of Thai Airways" -- to help the company win lucrative jet engine deals.



Thailand currently ranks 76th out of 168 countries in Transparency International's annual Corruption Perceptions Index.

...