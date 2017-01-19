French Socialists still trail four other Presidential candidates as primary approaches: poll

Candidate for the left-wing presidential primaries Benoit Hamon delivers his speech during a campaign meeting in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Presidential duel with Macron would be 'a dream,' says Le Pen
French Socialists begin primary debates as woes mount
Former PM Valls' lead in Socialist primaries narrows: poll
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Presidential duel with Macron would be 'a dream,' says Le Pen
French Socialists begin primary debates as woes mount
Former PM Valls' lead in Socialist primaries narrows: poll
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE