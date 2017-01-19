One more day: Obama in his final hours in the White House

Eight tumultuous years at the helm of American power have come and gone, and for President Barack Obama, this is finally the end.



The president is spending his last full day at the White House Thursday before becoming an ex-president.



The White House left Obama's schedule mostly empty for his last day, while saying he'd use the time to pack up the home he and his family have lived in for most of a decade. The only events on his public calendar were his presidential daily briefing and his final weekly lunch with Vice President Joe Biden, in the president's private dining room.



In what may be his last act as president, Obama was planning to grant one final round of clemency Thursday, following hundreds of commutations and pardons he issued earlier in the week.

...