Barclays chair says UK govt backs 3-year transition for banks after Brexit

The British government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector once Britain leaves the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said Thursday.



Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed this week that Britain would quit the EU single market when it leaves the European Union, setting a course for a clean break with the world's largest trading bloc.



McFarlane said international and British banks, insurers and asset managers were seeking a bespoke deal with Europe that would give 'mutual recognition' to as many of their products and services as possible.



Barclays will keep the bulk of its activities in Britain after the U.K. leaves the EU, Chief Executive Jes Staley told BBC radio Thursday.

