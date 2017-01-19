NATO sees sharp rise in state-backed cyber attacks: Stoltenberg

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the alliance is coming under an increasing number of state-sponsored cyber attacks, as he called on the bloc to boost its online defense capabilities.



Voicing deep concerns about the development, Stoltenberg said cyber defense will play a key role at the next NATO summit.



In the interview published Thursday, Stoltenberg also rejected Donald Trump's criticism of the alliance's fight against terror and shrugged off the U.S. president-elect's claim that NATO was "obsolete".

