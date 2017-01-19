OPEC oil output to come down in January: IEA

Steeper cuts in OPEC oil production are likely this month as producers increasingly implement a recent key deal aimed at stabilizing oil prices, the IEA said Thursday.



Under a landmark deal on Nov. 30, aimed at reducing a global supply glut that depressed oil prices, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is meant to slash its output ceiling by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to 32.5 million bpd, effective January 1 .



However, steeper cuts would come this month as Saudi Arabia and nearby producers move to implement the agreed reductions, the IEA said.



Under the deal, Saudi Arabia is to cut production to 10.1 million bpd, Iraq to 4.4 million bpd, Kuwait to 2.7 million bpd and UAE to 2.9 million bpd, according to OPEC.

...