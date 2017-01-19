Anti-abortion effort gathers steam ahead of Trump presidency, research finds

Fifty new abortion restrictions were passed last year in 18 of the 50 U.S. states, where legislators introduced more than 400 measures aimed at limiting abortion access, according to The Century Foundation, a U.S.-based public policy research group.



The study found that 32 states tried to ban all or some abortions.



Trump, who is to be sworn into office Friday, opposes abortion and says he wants the Supreme Court Roe v Wade decision legalizing abortion overturned.



Facilities providing abortions numbered about 1,700 in 2011, down from 2,900 three decades earlier, it said.



In the midwestern state of Missouri, which has strict abortion regulations, one licensed abortion provider remains open.

