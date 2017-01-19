VW ex-boss denies prior knowledge of pollution cheating

Former Volkswagen boss Martin Winterkorn said Thursday that he did not know the beleaguered German auto giant was engaging in systematic emissions cheating until shortly before the scam broke.



The 69-year-old resigned in September 2015, days after the VW group admitted it had installed software in 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide to dupe emissions tests and make the cars seem less polluting than they were.



German lawmakers are seeking to establish when the VW board was first informed of the cheating.



U.S. investigators have turned up the heat on Volkswagen in recent weeks, revealing that they believe VW top brass were aware of the cheating as far back as July 2015 .



More than 1,400 shareholders are also suing in Germany for damages worth a total 8 billion euros after the announcement of the scam wiped out some 40 percent of VW's market capitalization in days.

...