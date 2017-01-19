Fortress Washington girds for days of anti-Trump protests

Washington will turn into a virtual fortress ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Friday, as the U.S. capital braces for more than a quarter-million protesters expected during the Republican's swearing-in.



Police have forecast that some 900,000 people, both supporters and opponents, will flood Washington for the inauguration ceremony, which includes the swearing-in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol and a parade to the White House along streets thronged with onlookers.



About 30 groups that organizers claim will draw about 270,000 protesters or Trump backers have received permits for rallies or marches before, during and after the swearing-in.



By far the biggest protest will be the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, which organizers expect to draw 250,000 people.



One Washington inaugural protest will come amid a haze of pot smoke as pro-marijuana protesters show their opposition to Trump's choice for attorney general, Alabama Republican Senator Jeff Sessions, a critic of pot legalization.

