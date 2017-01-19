Former war correspondent on trial in Indonesia for hashish

A former Reuters war correspondent on trial in Indonesia on charges of possessing hashish faces up to four years in prison, a prosecutor said Thursday.



David Fox, a British national, was arrested Oct. 8 along with Australian Giuseppe Serafino on the tourist island of Bali. Police said they confiscated a total of 10.09 grams (0.36 ounces) of hashish from Fox's clothing and house.



Bali police first raided the house of Serafino in Sanur, a beachside town and resort area, where they reportedly seized 7.32 grams (0.26 ounces) of hashish.

