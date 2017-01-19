After Pope blessing, Duterte challenges abusive priests to 'showdown'

Undeterred by a blessing from Pope Francis, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte launched an angry rebuke Thursday of priests and bishops critical of his drugs war, accusing them of homosexuality, corruption and of abusing children.



In a speech to policemen, the firebrand leader of one of only two majority Catholic Asian countries challenged the church to a "showdown" and threatened to expose priests and bishops for a litany of abuses.



Duterte had famously called the Pope a "son of a bitch" for causing traffic snarl-ups, and later apologised, saying his remark was aimed at incompetent officials.



The Pope's blessing did not stop Duterte chiding the church, which is among a few institutions willing to oppose his war on drugs.

