Nigerian Air Force dropped 'two bombs' on town: aid worker

The Nigerian Air Force dropped two bombs on the center of a town where tens of thousands of people were seeking refuge from Boko Haram, according to an aid worker who witnessed the attack.



At least 70 people were killed Tuesday when the jet bombed the town of Rann, sparking widespread condemnation from organisations working to address a growing food crisis in the war-torn region.



Alfred Davies, a field coordinator with the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF), described the attack as "incomprehensible".



Between 20,000 and 40,000 people who had fled the Islamist militants were living in makeshift shelters in the town, which was previously inaccessible because of insecurity.



Attacks on troops and civilians continue.

