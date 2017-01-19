Afghan journalists face more threats as violence spreads

At least 13 journalists were killed in Afghanistan last year, making it the deadliest year on record for Afghan media, the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) said Wednesday.



Journalists are increasingly in the firing line of a conflict between the Western-backed government and Islamist militants like the Taliban, who threaten several major cities.



In late 2015, the Taliban issued death threats against journalists over what they perceived as unfavorable coverage.



A Taliban spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment on the AJSC's findings.



The AJSC credited the government with policies aimed at protecting a free media, but individuals linked to the government accounted for about half of the incidents reported.

...