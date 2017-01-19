EU pushes Moldova pact threatened by pro-Russia leader

The European Union said Thursday it would push ahead with a key political and trade agreement with Moldova, after its pro-Russia president threatened to scrap it and restore ties with Moscow.



Moldova's President Igor Dodon said after talks with President Vladimir Putin this week that the EU deal had failed to deliver the benefits promised, and that he wanted the "full re-establishment" of economic cooperation with Moscow.



We lost the Russian market while our exports to the EU also fell," he said.



Calling his visit "a historic day for Moldova-Russia relations," Dodon said that if his Socialist party won parliamentary elections due in 2018, he would push for Moldova to join Moscow's Eurasian Economic Union.

